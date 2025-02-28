Punk: “I’m very much looking forward to locking up with John Cena”

CM Punk to Michael Cole on John Cena at WWE Elimination Chamber pre show:

“Greatest of all time?

Absolutely…100%…..Debatable!

After tomorrow night it’s gonna be hard for you to say he’s the greatest of all time.

Because he’s gonna come up just a little bit short just like he always does when he’s in the ring with CM Punk.

I’m very much looking forward to locking up with John Cena for the very last time, and I do mean it will be the very last time.

You wanna put your stamp on this legendary career, you gotta go through me & it ain’t gonna happen – Best in the world!”

