Osamu Nishimura passed away

Feb 28, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

New Japan Pro Wrestling veteran Osamu Nishimura has passed away due to esophageal cancer. Nishimura was a two-time #IWGP Tag Team Champion and winner of the 2003 G1 Tag Leage with Hiroyoshi Tenzan. Outside of wrestling, he was elected as a member of the Tokyo Bunkyo Ward Assembly in 2011. He was 53 years old.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Joseline Navarro

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal