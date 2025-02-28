Osamu Nishimura passed away

New Japan Pro Wrestling veteran Osamu Nishimura has passed away due to esophageal cancer. Nishimura was a two-time #IWGP Tag Team Champion and winner of the 2003 G1 Tag Leage with Hiroyoshi Tenzan. Outside of wrestling, he was elected as a member of the Tokyo Bunkyo Ward Assembly in 2011. He was 53 years old.

It is with profound admiration that the CAC honors the life of Japanese wrestling legend Osamu Nishimura after his valiant battle with cancer. He leaves behind a legacy of love for his wife, Megumi Nishimura, and son, Mayu Nishimura, age 6. Rest in peace Mr Nishimura. pic.twitter.com/85Ck8mvPtW — Cauliflower Alley Club (@CACReunion) February 28, 2025

Rest in peace, Osamu Nishimura. You were as kind as an older brother and taught me so many things pic.twitter.com/jgCC9yQls1 — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) February 28, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

