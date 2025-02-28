Notes on Meiko Satomura, Sareee, Josh Alexander, and Cody Rhodes
– Meiko Satomura and Sareee will team up against the team of Chihiro Hashimoto and Yuu at Fortune Dream 10 on April 16th. This will be the first women’s match to main event a Fortune Dream event.
小橋建太完全プロデュース『Fortune Dream 10』全カード決定！レジェンドと次世代が激突する夢の舞台 https://t.co/2BOK0bJqOF #fd10 #小橋建太 pic.twitter.com/lYTXLq57F9
— プロレスTODAY/楽しめるプロレスNEWSサイト (@ProresuToday) February 28, 2025
– Multiple sources list Josh Alexander as coming to AEW, reports The Wrestling Observer Newletter. He had made his decision as to which side (WWE or AEW) he was going to based on what he perceived was the right thing for his family, IE, the best offer.
– Cody Rhodes has defended the title 6 times in 326 days.