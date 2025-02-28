Mandy Rose addresses the persistent questions about her potential return

Mandy Rose addressed the persistent questions about her potential return to wrestling, acknowledging, “My number one question, across all social media, is always, ‘When are you coming back to wrestling? Are you going to have a return?'” She explained that while she tries to provide answers, she remains uncertain about her future in the industry, stating, “I never know if there is going to be a return in the future for me.”

Recently, she and her husband, Tino Sabbatelli, visited a chiropractor, where she discovered some physical concerns stemming from her years in wrestling, bodybuilding, and sports. She shared, “There is a little trauma in the cervical spine area. Nothing too crazy, thankfully, but after eight years of wrestling and years before that of bodybuilding and putting bars on my back and playing sports, dancing, all of that puts a huge toll on your spine.” This realization led her to understand the critical role the spine plays in overall health, as she explained, “I’m really learning how much it involves your spine in general.”

Rose detailed her symptoms, saying, “I had been getting tingling in my hands, which comes and goes with me, but it started getting kind of bad.” After seeking medical attention, she learned, “Went to a chiropractor, got an x-ray, and found out I had some arthritis in the C6, C7, C8 area, some degeneration in my discs.” She assured fans that while she is undergoing treatment, a return to wrestling isn’t practical at the moment, explaining, “Right now, I feel like a wrestling return for me wouldn’t really make much sense because of the wear and tear it does on your body.” However, she didn’t completely rule out the possibility, adding, “Not to say that it can’t happen in the future. I don’t need surgery or anything like that, thank God. I’m doing a deep compression machine and getting some adjustments. It’s good that I’m taking care of this now.”

Ultimately, Rose expressed contentment with her current situation and career outside wrestling, stating, “Just for all the people who are always asking (about a return), maybe right now it’s not something that is in my cards, necessarily.” She emphasized her newfound opportunities, saying, “With everything else I have going on and avenues that I have, I have so much more freedom now and time to be able to do other things and projects we have in the works and be my own boss, which is something that I really love.”

Her comments suggest that while a return isn’t entirely off the table, she is currently focused on her health and other professional ventures, enjoying the flexibility and independence that come with stepping away from the wrestling ring.

Source: Power Alphas Podcast

