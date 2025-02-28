Former WCW wrestler says WWE TV is boring, Sean Waltman on his evolution (video)

– Disco Inferno (via Keepin It 100) says WWE TV is boring and struggling right now because of Roman Reigns.

“What type of deal does Roman Reigns have? He’s never on the show! Like how many shows has Roman been on since he lost his match at WrestleMania 40?!

He’s one of their biggest stars in WWE and he’s never there. The show is suffering because of it.

The fans were “We want Roman, we want Roman!” It was designed for Roman to come back as a huge babyface right? Where’s that babyface run? It’s non-existent. It’s like it’s not even a run!”

– The Evolution of Sean Waltman from The Kid to WWE Hall of Famer

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

