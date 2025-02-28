Ezekiel Jackson explains his decision to return to wrestling

Ezekiel Jackson recently explained his decision to return to wrestling and addressed the possibility of a WWE comeback. Reflecting on how his previous departure was misunderstood, he admitted, “It always sits on my shoulder that, man, did I finish this correctly?”

He recalled that his supposed retirement was a misunderstanding that stemmed from his final match at wXw in Germany. He explained, “I told the guys, ‘Man, if this was my last match, that’d be a great thing.’ All they heard was, last match, great thing.” This miscommunication quickly spread, as he described, “By the time I got in the car to drive from Germany to Frankfurt, my Twitter had blown up, Ezekiel Jackson announced his retirement.”

Attempting to clear things up, he called the source of the news but was told, “One of my guys heard something and my social media guy just ran with it.” Frustrated by the mix-up, he moved forward with his life, saying, “Literally though, I got home, my wife and I decided we were going to move from LA to the Bay Area.” This transition led to the end of his Lucha Underground contract and a new focus on personal training and family life, as he shared, “I started my personal training business and, you know, settled in our family, raising our kids and being a husband. It’s been amazing. Everything has been great.”

Now, at 46 years old, Jackson feels he has unfinished business in the ring and wants to make a comeback before he turns 50. He revealed, “I got in the ring a couple months ago and I felt really good. I didn’t die the next day after. I was sore, but I didn’t die, so I thought maybe it’ll be time to give it a shot and see what happens.” He remains open to opportunities, stating, “That’s where we are right now, just trying to see what happens.”

Regarding a potential WWE return, Jackson didn’t rule it out but emphasized the importance of family in his decision-making. He explained, “Man, I’m always open. Again, I love the life I have now.” He highlighted the value of flexibility, saying, “The flexibility of stuff within the last ten years that meant a lot to me was being there for every birthday for my kids and my wife and anniversary and for my son’s basketball, then he switched to football games, my daughter is a theater person, I’ve been to every play two or three times.”

While acknowledging the commitment of a wrestling contract, he remains open to selective appearances, stating, “Again, being under contract is different as compared to deciding to take a couple of shows here and there.” He concluded with a hopeful outlook, saying, “Again, it’s there if God willing, we’ll see.”

Jackson’s words reflect his passion for wrestling while balancing his deep commitment to family, leaving the door open for a return under the right circumstances.

Source: Muscle Memory

