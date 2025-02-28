Dave Bautista to present at the Academy Awards this Sunday

Former six-time champion Dave Bautista will be one of the presenters at this Sunday’s Academy Awards.

His name was announced by The Academy as part of the fourth slate of presenters for the 97th Oscars. Harrison Ford, Gal Gadot, Andrew Garfield, Samuel L. Jackson, Margaret Qualley, Alba Rohrwacher, Zoe Saldana, and Rachel Zegler were announced with Bautista as presenters as well.

His last match on WWE television was at WrestleMania 35, losing to Triple H in a No Holds Barred bout. He announced his retirement from wrestling the following day. Bautista was supposed to enter the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 but the event was postponed due to the pandemic and was supposed to enter the 2021 class. However, Bautista had a scheduling conflict and he requested that his induction would be postponed to a later year.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

