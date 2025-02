– Triple H announced that Travis Scott will appear live at Elimination Chamber on March 1st in Toronto.

– Per TKO CFO Andrew Schleimer, the company has renewed a deal with Tourism Western Australia, and they are expected to return very soon for both WWE and UFC events in Australia

– Schleimer states that they expect to hold 3 PPV’s in Saudi Arabia in 2026. The first being the Royal Rumble.

– NXT Women’s Champion Giulia is dealing with an injury.

(Source: PWlnsider)

