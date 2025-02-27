Who was the stuttering gimmick meant for in WWE?

During an interview with Jonathan Coachman, former WWE star Matt Morgan talked about Vince McMahon giving him a stuttering gimmick in 2005…

“He goes, ‘Could you imagine? You, six feet, whatever you are, six ten, six eleven, you’ve all these physical, body perfections, and you have that Achilles’ heel to you that nobody sees coming. And you start to stutter.’ And I’m like, ‘With respect sir, I graduated top of my class in college with a public speaking degree. Are you sure?’”

“Vince trying to sell the stuttering character, he actually wanted to put this on Brock Lesnar as God as my witness. He wanted to find somebody that’s jacked and has all these great physical attributes. That looks like a warrior as he put it. But that when they opened their mouth there was this verbal imperfection. Coach, we could have had ‘The next Big Stutterer.’”

(quotes: SEScoops.com)

