Video: Steph De Lander warns WWE NXT stars, Mance Warner calls out Kevin Owens

TNA’s Steph De Lander and Mance Warner recently joined PWMania.com for an exclusive interview. During the discussion, the couple spoke about their TNA debut, the ongoing WWE NXT crossover, the upcoming Slammiversary event, and more.

Making their TNA television debut together:

Mance Warner: “I grew up watching TNA. As soon as I knew I was coming in, I was ready to go. I’ll fight anyone there. I’ll beat anyone there. It just so happens I had my ol’ lady with me.”

Steph De Lander: “It was cool. The last time I was seen on TNA, I was announcing I was having neck surgery. It just so happens that it was in the same venue in San Antonio where I made that announcement, that a few months later I was able to return with Mance to pick up this new storyline. It was a cool little full-circle moment, and I’m so happy to be back in TNA.”

Thoughts on the WWE NXT – TNA crossover:

Mance Warner: “You know my answer—anyone. If I get a paycheck for beating up someone, I’ll do it. But, there are tons of people. You could throw me in there with any single person. I would love to get a paycheck for punching Lexis King in the mouth—that’d make me feel good. Everyone knows I want to beat the sh*t out of Kevin Owens sometime too.”

Steph De Lander: “For me, and this may be pulling the curtain back a little too much, but I’m interested in what’s going to be a good story and make sense. Is there someone I have history with from the past, or is there something more to this than just a good wrestling match? There are people there who were around when I was at NXT—some I like, some I don’t—and that’s reality. If I were to come back to NXT at some point, there are a couple of people I think would be shaking in their boots, and that in itself is funny to me.”

Competing at Slammiversary in Long Island this July:

Mance Warner: “Slammiversary is a staple of TNA. If you know anything about TNA, you know Slammiversary. For me, I’ve been busting my butt all over, and now I’m here. For the fans that do know me, they know Ol’ Mancer is going to get wild. I’m on that stage at Slammiversary, in front of those fans, I’m going to get wild. The fans who don’t know me yet, they’ll know by then.”

Steph De Lander: “At Slammiversary last year, I proposed. Feeling the energy of that crowd and how awesome that moment was—it was the biggest crowd I’d ever been in front of. Now, I’m sure this year will top it. Whether I’m wrestling or just a part of the show in some way, it’s going to be one of those cool moments. There was a time when a couple hundred people in the crowd would be a good night, and now there’s going to be thousands. It’s a full-circle moment for TNA in general, and I’m just excited to be a part of it.”

Steph and Mance also discussed their goals for the future, how they plan to dominate the TNA scene, and why they believe their best is yet to come. You can check out the complete interview at this link.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this interview, please credit PWMania.com with an h/t to PWMania.com for the transcription.

