Video: Lex Luger accepts responsibility for Miss Elizabeth’s death

Former WWE and WCW star Lex Luger did an interview with Chris Van Vliet. During the interview, Luger discussed the death of former WWE personality Miss Elizabeth in 2003 as the two were in a relationship at the time. Here are the highlights courtesy of ChrisVanVliet.com…

On if he could have come to WWE later on and the passing of Miss Elizabeth: “After that, everything happened. I got messed up on the wine and women, I had too much time and money on my hands. Got messed up on drugs and alcohol, and had a period where I was a complete train wreck. The tragic passing of Elizabeth. Obviously people go, ‘Well, he killed Elizabeth.’ Well, I didn’t kill her. But was I a contributing factor to the lifestyle I was living and her being around me all the time and she overdosed? Absolutely.”

Do you take responsibility for what happened to her? “Absolutely. Sure, there’s always collateral damage to lifestyles like that, and she was part of it. So absolutely. Sadly.”

Was that rock bottom for you? “You’d think it was, but that led me to more depression where I felt completely unlovable. I was never going to be able to be a part of wrestling again after that happened. Instead of, I hate to admit it, who I was back then. Instead of being so grieving over the loss of Liz, I was grieving over what this would do to me and my career, almost more so. I hate to admit it. Back then when I was done in wrestling and my fitness nutrition quest after wrestling, I was going to be a big fitness nutrition guy to have my own nutrition company and exercise. Well, no one’s going to want that for me now. So I went into massive depression, darkness, did more drugs, more alcohol. It wasn’t until at that point where I dug such a deep, dark hole, I always thought I could somehow work or be smart enough to get out of it. I knew I was at the bottom of a pond with no light, and there was no way to the top, and I was drowning in darkness. And that’s when I turned to God. I knew there’s no way I get out of this. So God, if you’re really real, you have to get me out of this, because I’m done.”

On fans still holding Elizabeth’s death against Lex Luger: “No doubt, and I totally understand, I do, yeah. I get it. She was a beloved character, Liz, and I’ll always be tied as part of what happened with her. And I get that I have haters out there. I understand where they’re coming from. I get it.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

