Updated AEW Revolution PPV card

Feb 27, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Current AEW Revolution lineup:

– Jon Moxley (c) vs Cope

– Will Ospreay vs Kyle Fletcher

– Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

– Mercedes Mone’ (c) vs. Momo Watanbe

– MJF vs. Adam Hangman

– Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet

– The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Outrunners

– Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs Kenny Omega

