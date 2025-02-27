Updated AEW Revolution PPV card
Current AEW Revolution lineup:
– Jon Moxley (c) vs Cope
– Will Ospreay vs Kyle Fletcher
– Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May
– Mercedes Mone’ (c) vs. Momo Watanbe
– MJF vs. Adam Hangman
– Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet
– The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Outrunners
– Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs Kenny Omega
