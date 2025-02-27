Updated AEW Revolution PPV card

Current AEW Revolution lineup:

– Jon Moxley (c) vs Cope

– Will Ospreay vs Kyle Fletcher

– Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

– Mercedes Mone’ (c) vs. Momo Watanbe

– MJF vs. Adam Hangman

– Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet

– The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Outrunners

– Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs Kenny Omega

#AEWRevolution

Sun March 9 LIVE on PPV@cryptocomarena Los Angeles! AEW International Championship!

Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Kenny Omega@Takesoup & @KennyOmegamanX clash once again with the stakes even higher as the AEW International Title is on the line! pic.twitter.com/3CY1T6OSvJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 27, 2025

