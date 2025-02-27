This week’s AEW Dynamite viewership, WWE selling Final Boss t-shirts, Taryn Terrell update

– This week’s Dynamite averaged 598,000 viewers on TBS.

– WWE Shop have released a new Rock Final Boss tee:

– Former WWE/TNA peformer Taryn Terrell via IG following her breast implants removal surgery:

*2 Week Update*

What a whirlwind of emotions. First, I want to shout this from the rooftops…BREAST IMPLANT ILLNESS IS REAL! Part of my pathology report came back which shows active infection and inflammation. Awaiting to hear if we need to treat further (the bacteria takes a full 9 days to grow in the Petri dish) After hearing the report, I broke down. It was incredibly validating to hear this news. I have fought chronic fatigue, brain fog, positive ANA, chest pain, infertility, join pain, and did I mention FATIGUE?! I developed thyroid issues after receiving implants, which later turned into Hashimotos. I have spent too much money in holistic healthcare after exhausting all western medicine possibilities. My gut told me I needed these implants out. The doctors all told me that was “extreme”. Try this medication, this supplement…all to no avail. I was told that certain implants had been recalled due to their link to cancer. My initial plastic surgeon told me I had those recalled ones in my body so I raced to get them out. It turned out, I didn’t have those recalled ones but God was helping me because had I not been told that, I’m not sure I would have hurried to have surgery. I would still be suffering. I feel ALIVE again! When I’m awake, I feel awake! Joint pain, I have felt midly once. I typically live everyday with arthritic feeling joints. As my body detoxes the chemicals, I know I will have ups and downs but overall I feel like a new human!

