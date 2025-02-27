SI ranks the greatest WWE women’s wrestlers of all time, NXT viewership, WWE’s replica briefcase

Feb 27, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Sports Illustrated’s Listed Their 10 Greatest WWE Women’s Wrestlers of All Time

1. Becky Lynch
2. Charlotte Flair
3. Trish Stratus
4. Lita
5. Sasha Banks
6. Bayley
7. Chyna
8. Asuka
9. Bianca Belair
10. Alundra Blayze/Madusa

– WWE NXT on February 25th averaged 799,000; 0.19 P18-49 rating

Click here for the 2025 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

– WWE Shop is now selling a WWE Elimination Chamber Championship and a Replica Briefcase

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Sable

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal