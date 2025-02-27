SI ranks the greatest WWE women’s wrestlers of all time, NXT viewership, WWE’s replica briefcase

– Sports Illustrated’s Listed Their 10 Greatest WWE Women’s Wrestlers of All Time

1. Becky Lynch

2. Charlotte Flair

3. Trish Stratus

4. Lita

5. Sasha Banks

6. Bayley

7. Chyna

8. Asuka

9. Bianca Belair

10. Alundra Blayze/Madusa

– WWE NXT on February 25th averaged 799,000; 0.19 P18-49 rating

Click here for the 2025 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

– WWE Shop is now selling a WWE Elimination Chamber Championship and a Replica Briefcase

Gear up for Elimination Chamber with this Championship Title Belt & Replica Briefcase! Available NOW at #WWEShop! #WWE : https://t.co/Qp0V55bSGB pic.twitter.com/8nPTcx4dwJ — WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) February 27, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

