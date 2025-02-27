Ryback on the possibly on re-joining WWE, Rhea Ripley on her terrifying encounter with a fan

– Ryback took to his Instagram and uploaded a video, where he addressed potentially returning to WWE. He said now that Vince McMahon is gone, he has moved on and has no hard feelings.

Ryback mentioned that he is healthy, happy, and grateful for everything. Now that Vince is gone, I am well, well moved on past the situation. I wish them all the best. I am doing great. I am at peace with everything on that, and I won what I needed to win. They’re doing good. I’m doing good, and life is good. I’ve got my health back. I’ve been blessed, very grateful for everything, for something like that to even remotely happen. Some serious wrongs need to be righted, and it would most, honestly take The Rock getting involved for something to get done.

– Rhea Ripley reveals she had a terrifying encounter with a fan who came to her home on Valentine’s Day.

“I saw on the Ring on Valentine’s Day, that someone was at my door, and I was watching it. They were there for probably around 15 minutes.

They just kept on smiling into my camera like the movie “Smile”, and I was like, “Oh no…”

(source: Rhea Ripley via ImPaulsive)

