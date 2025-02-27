Ronda Rousey added to WrestleCon in Las Vegas during WrestleMania weekend

Former WWE Raw and Smackdown Women’s champion “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey will be in Las Vegas for WrestleMania 41 weekend appearing at WrestleCon.

Rousey has been added to the Friday WrestleCon session, with photo op or autograph selling for $80 each or $150 for a combo.

WrestleCon will take place between April 17 and 20 from the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino. A four-day pass of $41 is required to enter.

For more information go to wrestlecon.com.

Welcome back the Baddest Woman on the Planet "Rowdy" @RondaRousey to Wrestlecon. She will be in Las Vegas exclusively Friday! Her pro photo op will be included for all Superfans. For all others, pro Photos, Table Photos, Autos, and mail order will be up by tomorrow. #DNB pic.twitter.com/fo32mZYxFD — WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) February 25, 2025

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

