Ronda Rousey added to WrestleCon in Las Vegas during WrestleMania weekend

Feb 27, 2025 - by Colin Vassallo

Former WWE Raw and Smackdown Women’s champion “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey will be in Las Vegas for WrestleMania 41 weekend appearing at WrestleCon.

Rousey has been added to the Friday WrestleCon session, with photo op or autograph selling for $80 each or $150 for a combo.

WrestleCon will take place between April 17 and 20 from the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino. A four-day pass of $41 is required to enter.

For more information go to wrestlecon.com.

Post Category: Featured News, News

