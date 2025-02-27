Reigns booked for WWE events in Bologna and London, Khan on expanding relations with Netflix

– WWE has announced:

Greatness is coming to Bologna and London. ☝ Your Tribal Chief has business to attend to. Receipts are coming… https://t.co/JLJbqgzQFw — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) February 27, 2025

– WWE CEO Nick Khan says the company is expanding their relationship with Netflix.

“All we’ve seen from Netflix is an appetite for more WWE. They’ve been phenomenal to deal with. They’ve promoted the way we had hoped we would be promoted, even more so than we had hoped.

The appetite by Netflix to have additional WWE programming…we announced a few weeks ago we’re doing a WWE behind-the-scenes show with Netflix, which will come out later this year. Fans should assume there is more cooking in the pipeline.”

