Photo: Jim Cornette and Kamille at the premiere of Queen of the Ring

Feb 27, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Jim Cornette with Kamille at the premiere of Queen of the Ring.

Queen of the Ring, a biopic of women’s wrestling pioneer Mildred Burke based on Pulitzer Prize-winner Jeff Leen’s book The Queen of the Ring: Sex, Muscles, Diamonds, and the Making of an American Legend.

