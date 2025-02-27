Photo: Jim Cornette and Kamille at the premiere of Queen of the Ring

– Jim Cornette with Kamille at the premiere of Queen of the Ring.

Queen of the Ring, a biopic of women’s wrestling pioneer Mildred Burke based on Pulitzer Prize-winner Jeff Leen’s book The Queen of the Ring: Sex, Muscles, Diamonds, and the Making of an American Legend.

We had the most amazing time lastnight at the #Louisville premiere of #queenofthering staring, Emily Bett Rickards as Mildred Burke. This was such a great movie! My Mom & stepdad enjoyed every second of it. Thank you to the cast and crew for having us! pic.twitter.com/k1cZZRHyP1 — Mrs.Corny (@StaceyCornette) February 26, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

