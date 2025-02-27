Mercedes Mone responds to Athena, Lex Luger talks WWE hall of fame
– Mercedes Mone response to Athena
Go put your puppy back on the leash, she needs more behavior training. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/aasGsmUxcu
— Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) February 27, 2025
– Lex Luger (via Insight w/ Chris Van Vliet) on a potential WWE HOF induction:
“Well, people say that good things come to those who wait, Always hopeful. If not, I still feel I had a great career.
There’s a lot of deserving guys other than me who still aren’t in as well. So, yeah, it would be a huge honor though — if and when it happens.”