Mercedes Mone expresses interest in ownership and development of a wrestling company

Mercedes Mone expressed her aspirations for the future, revealing her desire to be involved in the ownership and development of a wrestling company. She stated, “I always said back in the day that I wanted to be a shareholder and be a part of helping and creating.” This highlights her longstanding ambition to have a deeper role beyond performing in the wrestling industry.

She elaborated on this goal by emphasizing her passion for contributing to the business side of wrestling, saying, “So yeah, I definitely want to help own a wrestling company one day.” Moné envisions herself as a transformative figure in the industry, advocating for progress and inclusivity. She reinforced this by declaring, “I want to be the woman of change and voice of change over there for any wrestling company that wants to have me.”

Her statement reflects not only her personal ambition but also her commitment to fostering positive change within the wrestling world. By aspiring to become an owner, Moné seeks to influence the industry in a way that aligns with her values, ensuring that opportunities for growth and innovation are available for future generations of wrestlers.

Source: The Sackhoff Show

