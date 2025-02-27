Four matches added to the TNA Sacrifice card

Feb 27, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Four new matches are OFFICIAL for TNA Sacrifice LIVE on TNA+ on March 14 from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas.

– Moose vs. Jeff Hardy for the X-Division Title in a Ladder Match

– Joe Hendry, Matt Hardy, Elijah and two partners of their choosing vs. The System and The Colons

– Tessa Blanchard vs. Léi Yǐng Lee

– Sami Callihan vs. Mance Warner in a Street Fight

