Four matches added to the TNA Sacrifice card

Four new matches are OFFICIAL for TNA Sacrifice LIVE on TNA+ on March 14 from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas.

– Moose vs. Jeff Hardy for the X-Division Title in a Ladder Match

– Joe Hendry, Matt Hardy, Elijah and two partners of their choosing vs. The System and The Colons

– Tessa Blanchard vs. Léi Yǐng Lee

– Sami Callihan vs. Mance Warner in a Street Fight

No security to hold us back. No @milanmiracle to stop us. I’ll meet you in the streets @ManceWarner https://t.co/42DywfuUbK — Sami Callihan (@TheSamiCallihan) February 28, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

