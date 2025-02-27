Four matches added to the TNA Sacrifice card
Four new matches are OFFICIAL for TNA Sacrifice LIVE on TNA+ on March 14 from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas.
– Moose vs. Jeff Hardy for the X-Division Title in a Ladder Match
– Joe Hendry, Matt Hardy, Elijah and two partners of their choosing vs. The System and The Colons
– Tessa Blanchard vs. Léi Yǐng Lee
– Sami Callihan vs. Mance Warner in a Street Fight
No security to hold us back.
No @milanmiracle to stop us.
I’ll meet you in the streets @ManceWarner https://t.co/42DywfuUbK
— Sami Callihan (@TheSamiCallihan) February 28, 2025