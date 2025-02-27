Eddie Kingston gives an update on his physical and mental health

Eddie Kingston provided an update on both his physical and mental health, expressing that he is struggling on both fronts.

“Physically, I feel like sht. Mentally, I feel like sh-t,” Kingston admitted, highlighting the challenges he’s facing. He detailed his ongoing effort to improve, stating, “So every day I’m just working on getting better, you know what I’m saying?” However, his recovery has been complicated by issues with his insurance. “Physical therapy — it’s been tough just to get to physical therapy because of my insurance. I just got new insurance. And then right when I was ready to start my new PT place, I started getting stomach issues.”

Kingston described the medical procedures he has undergone, saying, “I had to wait a long time — they had to do a thing where they put a camera down my throat.” He acknowledged the timing of these health issues, remarking, “It was like, everything’s happening — well, good that it’s happening now when I’m off, but, you know, I was in a lot of pain.” Fortunately, the initial test results provided some relief. “Thank god, as of right now, it was nothing serious, because I’m still waiting for results. But from the initial thing, he was like, ‘Look, no cancer. No ulcer. No nothing.’”

Despite the absence of serious medical conditions, Kingston’s doctors pointed to stress as a major concern. “Him and my primary doctor were just like, ‘So how stressed are you?’” He responded with a bit of humor but also clear frustration: “I said, ‘Ohhhh, really, how long do you have? Do we need a therapist to come in here at least and talk?’” In light of this, his doctors are encouraging him to focus on reducing stress. “So they’re trying to get me to like not stress out, calm down.”

Kingston’s update reflects the difficulties he is facing both physically and mentally, but he remains engaged in the process of recovery.

Source: Wrestling With The Narrative

