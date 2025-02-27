2/27/25 TNA Impact Recap

TNA iMPACT! Results – February 27, 2025

• The System & The Colons formed an alliance

• Mike Santana defeats Oro Mensah

After the match, Mustafa Ali and his cabinet came up on the big screen, it focuses on Santana’s drinking problems and says that he’s back on the juice. Ali says he approves of the message.

• Elijah tells Joe Hendry that he doesn’t have to worry about being stabbed in the back by him, and they can make great music together

Hendry says if Elijah believes in Joe Hendry, then he can walk with Elijah

• Tessa Blanchard defeats Kelsey Heather

• Cora Jade attacks Masha Slamovich backstage saying she wouldn’t have to worry about Tessa because she’s taking her title at Sacrifice

• Steve Maclin defeats KC Navarro

Eric Young & The Northern Armoury looked on

• Spitfire defeat Ash & Heather by Elegance to retain the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles

Ash by Elegance & Heather by Elegance will be now Spitfire’s concierges

• Mance Warner defeats Sami Callahan by DQ after Sami used a steel chair

A brawl broke out until Santino came out and announced a Street Fight between the pair at Sacrifice

• Frankie Kazarian defeats Ace Austin

After the match, Tyson, Tyriek and Wes Lee attack Ace Austin, but The Rascalz rush in with metal folding chairs and make the save.

• Ryan Nemeth announced that Nic Nemeth will make his return from suspension in 15 days at Sacrifice

• The System defeat Oba Femi & The Hardys

After the match, The System and The Colons are about to attack Matt Hardy when Joe Hendry and Elijah run into the ring and chase them all off.

Director of Authority Santino Marella shows up and makes Jeff Hardy vs. Moose in a Ladder Match for the X Division Championship.

He also makes a ten-man tag match between The System and The Colons against Joe Hendry, Matt Hardy, Elijah and two partners of their choice for Sacrifice.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

