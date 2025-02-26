WWE announces international dates for Punk, possible IC title match at Wrestlemania, birthdays, more
– WWE is considering a huge match for Bron Breakker and the IC Championship at WrestleMania 41, reports @WrestleVotes
It was noted that the company has discussed the possibility of having a huge multi-man match with Breakker putting the IC Championship on the line against several opponents.
– WWE has announced CM Punk for three new European dates ahead of WrestleMania 41
WWE Raw Brussels, March 17
SmackDown Bologna, March 21
SmackDown London, March 28
Get ready for more @CMPunk on The Road to #WrestleMania this March!
Brussels, March 17: #WWERaw
Bologna, March 21: #SmackDown
London, March 28: #SmackDown
Get your tickets now: https://t.co/OSrJiHOsca pic.twitter.com/EGbKYhvteS
— WWE UK (@WWEUK) February 26, 2025
– TKO has announced a “takeover” weekend in Kansas City with WWE, UFC and PBR in April
#tko #wwe #ufc pic.twitter.com/DB8voWdUAr
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) February 26, 2025
– Happy Birthday to Father James Mitchell, Pentagón Jr. & Ivy Nile today
Happy Birthday to @ivynile_wwe. #NXTUK
WWE pic.twitter.com/lqHu6MwUp9
— NXT UK Legacy (@NXTUK_Legacy) February 26, 2025