WWE announces international dates for Punk, possible IC title match at Wrestlemania, birthdays, more

– WWE is considering a huge match for Bron Breakker and the IC Championship at WrestleMania 41, reports @WrestleVotes

It was noted that the company has discussed the possibility of having a huge multi-man match with Breakker putting the IC Championship on the line against several opponents.

– WWE has announced CM Punk for three new European dates ahead of WrestleMania 41

WWE Raw Brussels, March 17

SmackDown Bologna, March 21

SmackDown London, March 28

– TKO has announced a “takeover” weekend in Kansas City with WWE, UFC and PBR in April

– Happy Birthday to Father James Mitchell, Pentagón Jr. & Ivy Nile today

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

