Thunder Rosa addresses the awkward segment with Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford

Thunder Rosa addressed the awkward segment with Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford on AEW Dynamite, emphasizing her commitment to safety, learning from the experience, and maintaining a positive backstage environment.

She began by reaffirming her dedication to safety in AEW, stating, “First and foremost, safety has always been my priority at everything that I do at AEW. Sometimes, I sacrifice my safety for other people because I have to make sure everybody is safe because of previous situations. For me, safety is always number one.” Despite the challenges of the segment, she expressed gratitude for the support she received, saying, “Last week definitely showed me a lot in terms of how much people care for Thunder Rosa. I want to thank everybody that reached out to me last week. The respect and love means the world to me.”

Reflecting on what went wrong, Rosa admitted, “You guys saw what happened. From that, I have learned so much. The takeaways I have as a performer are always ask questions. Be sure of what you’re doing in the segment. The segment didn’t go the way we wanted to, and it showed.” She remained committed to improving, explaining, “I now focus on doing things the right way to have a good product and make AEW better. I have sacrificed my health and I’ve bled for this company. I will continue to push myself because I want to give the fans the best possible product for those who depend on me and who are in the ring with me.”

She stressed the importance of preparation, saying, “A lot of times, people don’t understand what’s happening. Things happen. This, for me, the biggest takeaway is you always have to ask questions and be prepared, no matter if you’re a vet or a young athlete. Always ask questions to your producers in terms of what you’re supposed to be doing and what’s the story.” Rosa credited veterans and industry professionals for offering her guidance, adding, “I’m extremely thankful for the feedback and advice I received from many veterans and people in the business. They are showing me respect to show me the right way and show me what I can do in situations like this. It’s beautiful. It includes people from my job and all over that care for me and what we do on TV.”

When asked if there was any backstage drama after the segment, Rosa dismissed the notion, clarifying, “There is no drama. We were all talking before the show and praising each other. We’re trying to be as positive as possible. I enjoy coming to work and I’m not the only one.” She highlighted the camaraderie within the locker room, mentioning, “Statlander was so supportive and nice. We were all going over stuff and receiving feedback. It was all positive. There is nobody trying to kill each other and stuff. There is no point. How are we going to grow if we’re fighting?”

Ultimately, Rosa framed the incident as a learning experience, concluding, “Mistakes are made. It happened. We have to grow, we talked, and it was fine.”

Source: Busted Open Radio

Thunder Rosa with the worst run-in ever… WTF was she even trying to do with the chair pic.twitter.com/BbPfc1hyJV — AIR (@AIRGold_) February 20, 2025

