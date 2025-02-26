Tammy Sytch reaches settlement in Civil Lawsuit

A settlement has been reached in the lawsuit filed by the estate of Julian Lasseter against Tammy “Sunny” Sytch, her former fiancé James Pente, and Ultimate Motor Cars, LLC. The trial, set for March 25, has been canceled, and the case will be closed within 30 days once all settlement documentation is filed.

The lawsuit sought damages exceeding $30,000, alleging that Sytch was intoxicated when she caused the March 2022 crash that led to Lasseter’s death. It claimed negligence on her part and detailed the emotional and financial toll on Lasseter’s family, particularly his adult daughter.

Sytch, who apologized to Lasseter’s family at her criminal sentencing, referred to the incident as a “terrible accident” in an interview. She was sentenced in November 2023 to 17 years in prison and 8 years of probation after pleading no contest to DUI manslaughter and other charges. She had alcohol and cannabis in her system at the time of the crash and was driving without a valid license.

Her attempts to reduce her sentence have been denied, and she is set for release in November 2039.

