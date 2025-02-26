Sexxy Red says she turned down a WWE contract, Tegan Nox on working with Becky Lynch

– Sexxy Red on turning down a WWE contract…

Red revealed that WWE offered her a role in the company, but had to refuse due to a lack of time to train properly.

“Rapping and wrestling are pretty much the same,” she explains. “It’s not quite acting, but it’s kind of acting too, right?”

She goes onto say that wrestling is a proper comparison to handle the pressure that performers like her have to face every day.

(Source: Dazed Digital)

– Nixon Newell (Tegan Nox) says Becky Lynch “fought tooth and nail” behind-the-scenes to work with her on WWE Raw in 2023:

“I think it was a case of Becky wanted to work with me, so I did. I was hoping it would go somewhere. I was hoping people would go, ‘Oh, she can actually wrestle. Like, let’s give her something’.

“But there’s so many people in that company that it’s hard to get on your feet and running unless something insane happens. I just don’t think it was my time.”

(source: Metro)

