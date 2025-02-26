Notes from today’s TKO Investors Call

– TKO executive Mark Shapiro stated that the WWE/Peacock deal will expire in March 2026.

– TKO CFO Andrew Schleimer has confirmed that WWE will hold only one Premium Live Event (PLE) in Saudi Arabia in 2025, compared to the two events scheduled for 2024. Schleimer explained, “Our guidance for 2025 includes one PLE in Saudi Arabia, compared to two PLEs in 2024.

This results in an unfavorable impact to our 2025 plan of approximately $55 million of total company revenue.” However, WWE plans to expand its presence in Saudi Arabia the following year. Schleimer stated, “We expect to host three PLEs in Saudi Arabia in 2026, including Royal Rumble.”

Source: TKO Investors Call

