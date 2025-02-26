Mina Shirakawa names her dream opponent, WWE hall of famer booked for Smackdown, more

Mina Shirakawa (via Pep Talks) named Auska as her biggest dream opponent.

Bianca Belair shares a bittersweet message after losing the WWE Women’s Tag Team belts.

– WWE hall of famer Trish Stratus is officially set to appear on SmackDown this Friday in Toronto.

