Mina Shirakawa names her dream opponent, WWE hall of famer booked for Smackdown, more

– Mina Shirakawa (via Pep Talks) named Auska as her biggest dream opponent.

– Bianca Belair shares a bittersweet message after losing the WWE Women’s Tag Team belts.

Having these titles and holding this responsibility meant so much. I tried to give this division everything I had and more, and I hope I did right by you.

Our tag team division is …and I love that yall see that! even Liv & Raquel

I can end this reign saying I am so… pic.twitter.com/2AM2mVWV23

— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) February 26, 2025