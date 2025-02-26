Matt Hardy thanks for the fans, updates on Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson

– The Hardy Boyz comment on their return to WWE and thank fans for supporting them for 33 years.

Thank you Cincinnati! Thank you NXT, TNA & @WWE! Thank you to all of the dieHARDYs who’ve had our backs during our crazy 33 year run. Tonight’s #WWENXT was magical & exhilarating. We are blessed to have such an incredible fanbase, who feel like family & friends. Thank you -… pic.twitter.com/6GcBJbco12 — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 26, 2025

– During the Fightful Select Q&A podcast, Sean Ross Sapp provided insight into Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson’s status and whether they are officially part of Raw or SmackDown.

There were reports that they were called up a while back, but I believe Corey had spoken to people in NXT and said, ‘Well, no, they’re not, they’re still very much in the plans in NXT.’ I know that they liked when they were brought up to do those appearances on SmackDown. I think they had one or two matches—like they had the tag title match there. It lasted like two minutes or something like that. Then in October, there were people saying that they needed some more reps there, that they would get those but were still factored in as a tag team.

