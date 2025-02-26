Jake Roberts on remaining under a WWE Legends contract while with AEW

Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts has been with AEW since 2020, playing a key role in the company’s early programming. Despite this, he continues to appear in WWE’s 2K video game series, and he recently explained why.

Speaking on The Snake Pit podcast, Roberts revealed that he wanted to keep his WWE Legends contract while working with AEW. After discussing it with AEW, they had no objections. WWE also approved, recognizing the financial benefits of featuring him in their games.

“Well, I’m special. It’s a situation where I’m going to work for AEW, and I’d like to keep my legends contract. I told AEW that I was going to try to keep it. They said, ‘Fine, do it.’ So when I went to WWE, I told them I was going to work for AEW, and they gave me their blessing. Let’s face it, they still want to make money off of me.”

Roberts also confirmed he signed another one-year deal with AEW last year, securing his presence in the company for now. Whether he remains in AEW long-term or returns to WWE someday is uncertain, but fans can still play as the legendary wrestler in WWE 2K25.

