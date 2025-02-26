CM Punk and Ricky Saints reunite (photo), plus notes on Jazz and Taz

– Fightful reports that Jazz has been working backstage in an agent role in TNA. This includes at the most recent set of tapings.

– Former WWE star and current AEW announcer Taz wrote the following message via Twitter/X…

“I know fans like to compare wrestlers in AEW & WWE the past several years. I know as fans that’s fun to do! I get that, but PLEASE realize is it’s an unfair comparison. It’s too completely different organizations, with different goals creatively. With differing visions. Guys, u r comparing DOGS & CATS! And most of you don’t even realize that. ”

– CM Punk and Ricky Saints reunited…

