Carmella to address her departure from WWE this week on podcast

Now former WWE Superstar Carmella has posted a video on her Instagram Story acknowledging her departure from WWE and the plan to explain her side of the story later this week.

“Some news broke last week and I just wanted to let you know that I’ve seen all your texts, and tweets, and messages, and DMs and like oh my God, you guys are the best and so grateful for you for everything,” Carmella said.

She added that she knows there are a lot of questions and uncertainty around everything but hopes to answer some of those questions when she appears on a podcast later this week.

“I will be going on a podcast later this week and answer some of those questions and telling my side cause I have a lot to say about the situation, so yes stay tuned,” she continued.

Carmella did not give any details on when and on which podcast she is appearing on yet.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

