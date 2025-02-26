2/26/25 AEW Dynamite Recap

AEW Dynamite Results – February 26, 2025

• Hangman Page beats Aaron Solo

After the match Page calls MJF to the ring. MJF makes his way to the ring with a bloody towel, and reveals he attacked Christopher Daniels

• Will Ospreay beats Bryan Keith

• The Outrunners beat Brian Cage & Lance Archer after The Hurt Syndicate provide a distraction

• Momo Watanabe confronts Mercedes Mone backstage and attempts to hit her with a Bat

Mercedes runs away and drops the TBS Title in the process. Momo says she will defeat Mercedes at Revolution and take it

• Swerve Strickland vs Ricochet is made official for Revolution with the winner becoming the #1 Contender for the AEW World Title

Prince Nana tells Swerve that he has taken a lot of bullets for him, and now he needs Swerve to become the dangerous man he was and get The Embassy Robe back for him, or else he doesn’t know if he can still do this

• The Undisputed Kingdom beat Daniel Garcia & FTR

After the match it is announced that Garica will defend the TNT Title against Cole on Collision

• Cope & Jay White get into a brawl with The Death Riders

Cope takes out Claudio Castagnoli with a Spear and The Conchairto

Willow Nightingale makes her way to the ring and gives Marina Shafir a Conchairto as well

• Harley Cameron beats Deonna Purrazzo

• Konosuke Takeshita beats Orange Cassidy to retain the AEW International Title

Konosuke will now defend the Title against Kenny Omega at Revolution

