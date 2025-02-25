Videos: The Hardy Boyz return to WWE

The Hardy Boyz defeated No Quarter Catch Crew (11:09).

Post-Match: Fraxiom confronts Hardyz. Santino Marella comes out to announce the match that Ava made official:

Fraxiom vs. The Hardy Boyz for the TNA Tag Team Championship at Roadblock.

The Hardy Boyz return to a WWE ring NEXT on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/nf1CZjaGdd — WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2025

It's a Hardy Party in Cincinnati! The Hardy Boyz pick up the win!! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/PDKa0nxUlF — WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2025

DREAM. MATCH. By the power of @ThisIsTNA Director of Authority, @milanmiracle, The Hardy Boyz will defend the TNA World Tag Team Titles against Fraxiom at #WWERoadblock in New York City! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/t0kwT38yWx — WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2025

