Videos: The Hardy Boyz return to WWE
The Hardy Boyz defeated No Quarter Catch Crew (11:09).
Post-Match: Fraxiom confronts Hardyz. Santino Marella comes out to announce the match that Ava made official:
Fraxiom vs. The Hardy Boyz for the TNA Tag Team Championship at Roadblock.
The Hardy Boyz return to a WWE ring NEXT on #WWENXT!
The Hardy Boyz are back in WWE!!!#WWENXT
The Hardy Boyz pick up the win!! #WWENXT
The Hardy Boyz will defend the TNA World Tag Team Titles against Fraxiom at #WWERoadblock in New York City! #WWENXT
