Videos: The Hardy Boyz return to WWE

Feb 25, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

The Hardy Boyz defeated No Quarter Catch Crew (11:09).

Post-Match: Fraxiom confronts Hardyz. Santino Marella comes out to announce the match that Ava made official:

Fraxiom vs. The Hardy Boyz for the TNA Tag Team Championship at Roadblock.

