The Hardy Boyz give props to Fraxiom, but make it clear that they are in fact the best tag team in the world.

EXCLUSIVE: @MATTHARDYBRAND and @JEFFHARDYBRAND give props to Fraxiom, but make it clear that they are in fact the best tag team in the world. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/WYwFLWM2hb — WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2025

Fraxiom vs. The Hardy Boyz for the TNA Tag Team Championship will take place at WWE Roadblock.

