Video: Carmella breaks her silence on WWE departure

an update from carmella via instagram! pic.twitter.com/WQ1Qo7kOjB — chey⚡️ (@meloismone) February 25, 2025

Carmella on the news of her WWE departure via Instagram:

“Some news broke last week and I just wanted to let you know that I’ve seen all of your texts and tweets and messages and DMs, and like, oh my god, you guys are just the best, and I’m so grateful for you and everything that you’ve been saying about Carmella and my career, and I’m so blessed. So thank you.

“I know there’s a lot of questions and uncertainty around everything. I will be going on a podcast later this week, answering some of those questions and telling my side, because I have a lot to say about the situation.

“So yeah, stay tuned and I’ll give you the details when I can, and I can’t wait to fill you guys in.”

