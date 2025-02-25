The Rock thanks fans for watching, note on the Hardy Boyz return to WWE

Feb 25, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

The Rock thanks fans for watching, teases big upcoming moves, and expresses his enjoyment of playing the bold character “Final Boss.” He also confirms his appearance at Elimination Chamber in Toronto.

– Legendary Tag Team the Hardy Boyz are expected to have one last run in WWE, according to @WrestlevVotes.

It was noted that their return tonight on NXT is only the beginning of things and that special merchandise has been made up including new Hardy Boyz shirts

The plan is for Matt and Jeff to ultimately have one last run on the main roster, which could begin around the spring or summer of 2025.

