Steve Austin’s possible Wrestlemania involvement, Gunther’s tweet for Jey Uso, today’s birthdays

– During the Fightful Select Q&A podcast, Sean Ross Sapp was asked if Steve Austin would be involved in this year’s WrestleMania, and his response left little room for hope.“If you mean like wrestling, no, that would be a miracle. He had a total knee replacement in December. Coming out and throwing some beers or something? Maybe. But I haven’t heard of anything yet.

– Gunther says Jey Uso can enjoy his new job at Waffle House after he ends his career at WrestleMania 41.

Enjoy the free hash browns Jey. pic.twitter.com/ARsyjuZcI2 — GUNTHER (@Gunther_AUT) February 25, 2025

– Happy Birthday to Maria, DJ Gabriel & Magnificent Mimi and “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair.

