Steve Austin’s possible Wrestlemania involvement, Gunther’s tweet for Jey Uso, today’s birthdays

Feb 25, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– During the Fightful Select Q&A podcast, Sean Ross Sapp was asked if Steve Austin would be involved in this year’s WrestleMania, and his response left little room for hope.“If you mean like wrestling, no, that would be a miracle. He had a total knee replacement in December. Coming out and throwing some beers or something? Maybe. But I haven’t heard of anything yet.

Gunther says Jey Uso can enjoy his new job at Waffle House after he ends his career at WrestleMania 41.

– Happy Birthday to Maria, DJ Gabriel & Magnificent Mimi and “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair.

Post Category: News     Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Kaho Kobayashi

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal