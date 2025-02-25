Ric Flair remains protective of his record-setting world title reigns

Ric Flair remains fiercely protective of his record-setting 16 world title reigns, a milestone he shares with John Cena. While acknowledging the possibility of someone eventually surpassing the mark, he has a strong preference for who that should be.

Flair is particularly proud of his daughter Charlotte’s growth in the wrestling world, emphasizing her remarkable confidence and relentless work ethic.

“She just oozes confidence,” Flair said. “She knows she’s got it. She can sit there, think about it, and then go out there and knock it out.”

When asked who he would like to see break his record, Flair had a definitive answer, narrowing it down to three possible candidates.

“I’d like it to be one of three people—Randy, Charlotte, or John,” Flair said. “My first pick would be Charlotte.”

Despite including Cena in that group, Flair made it clear that he isn’t hoping to see him take the top spot.

“I don’t want Cena at 17,” he admitted. “But I have so much time for John. He’s truly one of the greats.”

While Flair respects Cena’s contributions to the industry, his loyalty lies with his daughter, making Charlotte his top choice to carry on the Flair legacy by breaking the historic record.

Source: Busted Open Radio

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

