Raw on Netflix viewership, Mysterio "ruled out of action indefinitely," WWE 2K25 tidbits, more

Feb 25, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Titus O’Neil (via ABC Action News) says he’s helped 300 kids go to college in the last ten years.

Rey Mysterio has been “ruled out of action indefinitely” after being attacked by the New Day on the February 10th episode of Raw.

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes are the highest rated wrestlers in WWE 2k25 with a 96 overall. Cody got a +3 upgrade from last year while Roman got a -1 downgrade.

– WWE Raw on February 17th averaged 2,800,000 global views.

