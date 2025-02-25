Raw on Netflix viewership, Mysterio “ruled out of action indefinitely,” WWE 2K25 tidbits, more

– Titus O’Neil (via ABC Action News) says he’s helped 300 kids go to college in the last ten years.

– Rey Mysterio has been “ruled out of action indefinitely” after being attacked by the New Day on the February 10th episode of Raw.

– Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes are the highest rated wrestlers in WWE 2k25 with a 96 overall. Cody got a +3 upgrade from last year while Roman got a -1 downgrade.

– WWE Raw on February 17th averaged 2,800,000 global views.

