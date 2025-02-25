NXT REPORT. 2/25/25

Join us for a detailed recap from the latest episode of NXT. Vic Joseph, Booker T, and Corey Graves are once again on the call.

NXT Women’s North American Title: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Karmen Petrovic

TNA X-Division Championship: Moose (c) vs. Lexis King

TNA World Tag Team Champions, The Hardys vs. No Quarter Catch Crew (Myles Borne & Tavion Heights)

Ethan Page and Wes Lee VS Je’Von Evans and Ricky Saints



Match 1. North American Womens Champion, Stephanie Vaquer VS Karmen Petrovic (with Ashante Adonis)

Steph toys with Karmen with rollups and other scientific moves from the offset. Karmen counters with a leg lock full nelson, elbow to the face and sling blade. Karmen gets a two off a wizard. Steph lands a backbreaker and suplex. Code breaker by Karmen and a suicide dive to the floor. Back from break, Steph lands a dropkick and some palm strikes before another suplex. She then does her 10 count, knee scissor face drive. Karmen catches Steph on the top and rannas her. She then gets a two of a spinning kick to the head. Steph ducks a kick and DDTs Karmen. After a superkick, she lands a 619. Karmen counters with a superkick for 2. They trade strong style blows mid ring. Steph flips her off and dragons her into the SBV for the win.

Winner Stephanie Vaquer

NXT Womens Champion, Guilia walks out to congratulate Steph. Guilia tells Steph she is the best though. Steph says they are friends, but they need to see who is better, title for title.

Santino Marella, Arianna and Lola Vice have a segment setting up a match tonight. Oba Femi and Lexis King and have a brief exchange. This might lead to a match at some point.

The mystery group jumping everyone make their group known on social media. Will they show up tonight?

Match 2. Lexis King, Heritage Cup Champion VS TNA X Division Champion, Moose. This is for the TNA X Division Championship

This is a absolutely huge match for TNA as a brand. King and Moose trade chops. King is the fan favorite, since the show is in Cincy, but the crowd is in awe Moose and break out in a TNA chant. Moose and King counter each other for a few mins, feeling each other out. Moose scores with a dropkick to King, who was on the top rope. That shook the crowd. Moose is a big man. He then throws King into the stairs, but King recovers and hits a drive by off the apron. Moose catches King diving off the top with a sidewalk slam. King slips a powerbomb and lands some kicks, but gets backdropped from the ring to the entrance ramp. Moose begins taunting King, punking him with kicks to the face. King, having had enough, fights to his feet and lands superkick and ranna for two. He then summersaults on Moose from the ring to the floor. He hits a crossbody for two. Moose runs to the top rope, crossbodies, nips up and powerbombs King for a long two count. King hits a coronation for two after a superkick. King is in shock and gets backdropped. Moose spears King and it is over.

Winner and still X Division Champion, Moose

Oba Femi comes out immediately. Femi challenges Moose in a title VS title match at Madison Square Garden in two weeks.

Shawn Spears has a vignette about his new stable.

Jordynne Grace comes out in street clothes to cut a promo. She talks about her journey getting to NXT and WWE. She says NXT is the best Womens division in the world. She calls out both champions. She says it is a matter of time before she meets them as challenger. Roxanne Perez comes out to greet here. Roxanne says this division is still hers and she will send Jordynne back to TNA. Grace then punches Perez in the face, sending Perez out of the ring. We see Trick Williams backstage and his attitude shows against his friend Je’Von Evans and Ricky Saints. Jaida Parker cuts a promo on Kelani Jordan backstage.

Match 3. TNA World Tag Team Champions, The Hardys vs. No Quarter Catch Crew, Myles Borne & Tavion Heights (with Charlie Dempsey and Wren Sinclair)

The Hardy’s are as over as ever. Heights and Jeff start off. Heights tosses Hardy to the mat. Hardy comes back with kicks and arm twists. Matt comes in off the top rope and wrenches Tavion’s arm further. Jeff tags back in with a dive from the top and follows with a basement backdrop. Myles tags in and goes to work on Jeff’s arm. while Charlie calls out direction from ringside. Heights clotheslines Matt, but he escapes and tags Jeff. The Hardy work together for a DDT and another dive from Jeff from the ramp to the ring. Fraxiom shows up. Jeff delivers a few lariats, elbows and a whisper in the wind to both Tavion and Myles. NQCC recover and deliver a tandem cutter move. Jeff slips a slam and Jeff hits a cutter combo with Matt. Matt lands a twist of face and Jeff finishes Myles with a swanton.

Winners and still TNA tag champs, The Hardys

Fraxiom cheer them on from the ramp and then enter the ring. Axiom welcomes the Hardy’s to NXT. Nathan Frazier calls Fraxiom the greatest tag team in the world, but he also calls the Hardy’s the best team ever. Jeff says enough, make the match. Santino Marella comes out. He says at Roadblock in Madison Square Garden, The Hardys will defend their world tag team championships against Fraxiom.

We see Stacks at a restaurant telling The Family (minus The Don) about his failure to win last week. Tony D’Angelo walks in late and tells Stacks he is proud of him. He says he will handle Spears next week.

Chelsea Green, Piper Neven walk into Sol Ruca and Zaria. Sol and Zaria tell them to a match next week. Piper agrees, Chelsea isn’t happy about it.

Match 4. Arianna Grace VS Lola Vice

Grace lands two punches to the face of Lola and you get the feeling that won’t go over well. Vice goes right to work on her and the match spills to the floor. They brawl back in the ring. Grace then hits a back elbow and cutter. Vice fights to her feet and avoids a kick and lands several karate spin kicks of her own. She finishes her with a spinning backfist.

Winner, Lala Vice

We see more laid out wrestlers in the back and catch a glimpse of the mystery crew fleeing as we go to break. We get a Eddy Thorpe vignette. He says he will beat Trick Williams again. Ava announces a match the Guilia VS Vaquer match officially at Roadblock. Both titles are on the line.

Main Event. Ethan Page and Wes Lee VS Je’Von Evans and Ricky Saints

Corey brings up Ricky’s past in other promotions and mentions CM Punk and Cody Rhodes are his mentors. Wes Lee has his entourage out with him. Wes blocks a springboard cutter by Evans, but Evans lands a springboard scissor and missile dropkick. Ricky tags in to a large pop. Ricky hits a few arm drags. Wes slaps him in the face, but Saints then beats on Wes in the corner repeatedly. Evans tags in and they double Wes and then Page. Back from break, Evans gets clipped off the top by Page. Page ends up spinebustering Evans on the top turnbuckle. That was brutal. Page then locks on a crab in his corner. Wes tags in and they start a full blown back attack on Evans. This goes on for a few minutes. Evans finally kicks Page in the head and makes a hot tag to Ricky. He comes in fired up with backdrops and tornado DDTs. He tilt a whirl gut busters Wes and Page makes the save. Evans attacks Page, who tries to interfere. They fight to the floor and backstage. Lee and Saints are left in the ring. Wes hits a few kicks, but is side slammed. He takes out the entourage, but eats a meteora for two. Wes goes to the ground and pound. Ricky blocks a cardiac kick and finishes Wes with a roshambo.

Winners Ricky Saints and Je’Von Evans

Ricky stands tall and soaks in the cheers as the show ends.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

