Notes on Mercedes Mone, Jesse Ventura, the Hardy Boyz, and poll results

– Jesse Ventura announces the relaunch of his iconic “Body Shop” talk show, but this time, it will be in a podcast format.

– Mercedes Mone wants to be a coach or producer after in-ring career.

– WWE Shop has today dropped a new Hardy Boyz tee ahead of their return to the company tonight as the TNA Tag Team Champions face NQCC on NXT.

– Poll results:

Does Rick Martel belong in the WWE hall of fame?

Yes (89%, 196 Votes)

No (11%, 25 Votes)

Total Voters: 221

