Notes on Mercedes Mone, Jesse Ventura, the Hardy Boyz, and poll results
– Jesse Ventura announces the relaunch of his iconic “Body Shop” talk show, but this time, it will be in a podcast format.
– Mercedes Mone wants to be a coach or producer after in-ring career.
– WWE Shop has today dropped a new Hardy Boyz tee ahead of their return to the company tonight as the TNA Tag Team Champions face NQCC on NXT.
– Poll results:
Does Rick Martel belong in the WWE hall of fame?
Yes (89%, 196 Votes)
No (11%, 25 Votes)
Total Voters: 221
