Mick Foley offers Jey Uso advice, Triple H congratulates the new tag team titles (photo)

– Mick Foley (via Monopoly Events) tells Jey Uso to ignore the haters and says he deserves the chance to carry WWE. YEET!

“Jey Uso, things have been going really well for Jey and he deserves a chance to prove himself on that grand stage at WrestleMania.

He deserves a chance to prove that he can be the guy. I’m okay with Jey Uso being in the Main Event, I really am!”

– Triple H posted:

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez defeated Bianca Belair & Naomi to become The NEW WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

