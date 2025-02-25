Live and Prematch surebets: main differences

Live and Prematch surebets: main differences

Today we’ll try to figure out the existing differences between Live and Prematch surebets (arbs) by comparing the pros and cons of each type.

Prematch arbs

Prematch surebets arise before the start of some sports event. This arb type has its own pros and cons, which we want to discuss in more detail.

Advantages

Odds change not so quickly This surebets mode is characterized by not so quick change of odds in comparison with Live, and therefore, in most cases, you’ll have enough time to close the arb without problems.

Easy to operate with. Another advantage from the above-stated advantage, namely slow odds change in comparison with live surebets. And because of that feature, even a newbie can handle it.

However, we highly recommend learning as much as possible information on this betting strategy before starting to work with. Otherwise, you risk making a lot of mistakes.

Great choice of arbs . Prematch surebets can be found among a variety of leagues, championships, and sports, which makes their number noticeably higher. Hence, often you’ll be able to find the arbitrage situation that fully meets your requirements.

Disadvantages

Relatively low yield . Bookmakers have pretty much time to generate odds for events that haven’t started yet, that’s why Prematch arbs are not so profitable. As practice shows, the average yield of prematch arbitrage situations rarely exceeds 10%, and it’s not a sky-high value.

Many competitors . Due to the above-mentioned slow odds change, Prematch arbs are used by many arbers. “It would seem, what’s wrong?” – let them place arbs.

However, if many punters start simultaneously betting large sums on the same outcome, there will be so-called “loading”. And the bookie may suspect that, most likely, it’s arbitrage situation.

Slow bankroll turnover . It’s another specific point that can hardly be attributed to the benefits. Due to the fact that prematch events are going to start after a while, you have to wait a long time to get the calculation of your stakes.

Perhaps, this drawback can’t be called so significant, but because of that, you shouldn’t rely on quick profits.

Live arbs

Live surebets arise during a sports event and therefore require from bettosr a quick reaction in wagering stakes.

Advantages

Better profit abilities . The common profit from Prematch mode rarely exceeds 10%, whereas in Live this value is much higher.

But you shouldn’t get too carried away and bet on a sky-high percent of yield. There is a probability that odds on one of the results were set wrongly, and accordingly, the bet will be returned.

Less chance to get under bookmaker sanctions . Since Live surebets appear during the event, the bookies have no time to track them, and therefore you are less likely to come into the view of the factoring team (bookmaker department whose functions include tracking of arbers).

Rapid bankroll turnover . Unlike prematch arbs, where you sometimes have to wait a few days before the event starts and your bet will be calculated, Live stakes can be done several times a day. They appear during a match and are calculated immediately after the event is over.

This advantage allows you to get greater income because your bankroll turnover will be much faster. It is also one of the reasons why most professional gamblers make their choice in favor of Live arbs.

Frequent arb appearance . On the one hand, arbs in real time appear frequently as bookmakers virtually have no time to quickly track and adjust odds on a particular event. But on the other hand, in order to quickly find those arbs, you need to be experienced and dexterous.

Since the independent search for live arbs takes much time – many arbers use sure bet finder, such as BetBurger.

Disadvantages

Rapid odds change . As you understand, events in this or that match are constantly changing, and accordingly, odds at bookmakers are changing as well. Due to that many beginners may not be able to cover the arb and lose their money as a result.

Difficulties in use of multi-outcome arbs . This drawback follows from the previous one, as due to the rapid odds change even experienced arbers sometimes may not be able to close the arb with three or more stakes.

Differences in bookmaker rules . In Live surebets, there is a much greater risk of getting the difference in bookmaker rules, because you simply have no time to analyze them. Therefore, there may be a situation where one stake of the arb won’t be calculated as you expected.

Conclusion

Today we have analyzed the main differences between Live and Prematch arbs based on their features. As a quick conclusion, we can say that Prematch surebets are better suited for newbies while the Live ones – for experienced arbers.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

