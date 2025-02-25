Karrion Kross eyes Sami Zayn as a potential Wrestlemania opponent, Smackdown viewership

– Smackdown on February 21 averaged 1,736,000 viewers; 0.51 P18-49 rating

Karrion Kross recently appeared on Jesse Ventura’s The Body Shop podcast, and spoke on the potential of wrestling Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 41.

I have a feeling it’s gonna be Sami Zayn (that I’m wrestling next) and I don’t know when but I feel like that’s coming. We’re getting to a boiling point. I mean, that would be wonderful (if it’s at WrestleMania). He would be an excellent opponent at WrestleMania.”

Kross has yet to have a singles match at WrestleMania, with his debut at the show only coming last year as he and the Final Testament took on The Pride in a Street Fight that had Bubba Ray Dudley as special guest referee and Snoop Dogg on commentary.

