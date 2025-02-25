Full WWE press release announcing WrestleMania 42 in New Orleans

WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings, in conjunction with the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation and ASM Global, today announced that New Orleans will host WrestleMania 42 at the Caesars Superdome on Saturday, April 11 and Sunday, April 12, 2026.

The news was first revealed this past Friday during WWE SmackDown at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Watch the full segment here.

“Finally, WrestleMania is coming back to New Orleans,” said Johnson, TKO Board Member and 10-time WWE World Champion. “Next year, 2026, WrestleMania 42, live from the Superdome in one of the greatest cities on earth, New Orleans, Louisiana!”

“WWE is another outstanding partner of the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation – hosting for a third time is a testament to WWE’s trust in our staff and the strength of our local partnerships. WWE events continue to have tremendous growth, including adding what will be a second night of action at the Caesars Superdome for their biggest event, WrestleMania,” said Jay Cicero, President and CEO of the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation. “New Orleans is ready to welcome all of the fun that comes with hosting. On top of planning for Super Bowl LIX, the Sports Foundation team has been working behind the scenes with WWE, ASM Global, New Orleans & Co., and the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on bringing WrestleMania back to the city for more than 2 years. It has incredible production value, a large national and international viewership and an outstanding economic impact. WrestleMania is one of the most unique events we have ever bid upon and managed in the 36-year history of the Sports Foundation.”

“We are ecstatic to host WrestleMania 42 in New Orleans next year. Hosting this iconic event three times in the last 12 years is an honor we do not take lightly,” said Governor Jeff Landry. “I want to congratulate the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation for their successful efforts on this project. We look forward to showing WWE fans from around the world all our great state has to offer!”

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans first played host to WrestleMania XXX in 2014, before WWE returned for WrestleMania 34 in 2018. The venue recently hosted its single stadium record 8th NFL Championship game, Super Bowl LIX, between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs earlier this month.

In addition to the two-night stadium event in 2026, WWE will bring Raw, SmackDown, NXT Stand & Deliver, WWE World and the 2026 Hall of Fame ceremony to New Orleans as well as a variety of community outreach events.

Additionally, official WrestleMania 42 Priority Passes will soon be available through exclusive partner On Location offering fans premium seating, hospitality events with Superstar appearances, exclusive photo opportunities, and more. Starting today fans can place a deposit to secure access ahead of the general public. To learn more about WrestleMania 42 Priority Passes or to place a deposit please visit: https://onlocationexp.com/wm42.

Additional ticket details and event information will be announced in the coming months. To learn more about registering for pre-sale opportunities please visit: https://wwe.com/wm2026-presale-registration.

This year, Las Vegas hosts WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

