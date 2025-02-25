Enzo Amore takes a shot at AEW and supports Hooters, Ricky Starks discusses his AEW exit

– Former WWE star Enzo Amore mocks AEW and says the company is a failure that can’t create any stars:

“Things could be worse. I could be at the used car parking lot called AEW where a star has never been born!”

Enzo also commented on Hooters filing for bankruptcy…

Hooters has filed for Bankruptcy and I’m broken up bout it!! WE CANT LET HOOTERS DAY! THERES SO MANY BILLIONAIRES SOMEBODY GOTTA STEP UP…@TKOGrp should 100% BUY #HOOTERS AND MAKE IT THE OFFICIAL RESTAURANT OF @WWE & @ufc — REAL1 (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) February 22, 2025

– Ricky Saints (formerly Ricky Starks) discusses his AEW exit and claims someone “stuck their nose” in his creative.

“You could say it was Punk leaving and things kinda fell apart. Absolutely, I probably agree with you on that, alright? Or you could say is that Ricky didn’t play the politics well enough. Alright, for sure, there’s so many things you can say. What I can say for myself is that when I got hurt in March, that was it, I never came back.

“…I will say this, there are some people who stuck their nose in my creative business that shouldn’t have happened. Veterans. And that’s it, I’ll leave it at that. And if they got a problem with me, they got my number. And text me about it. I think what it was is if it didn’t work for their creative, then someone had to get the boot. That’s how I see it.”

(Source: Busted Open Radio)

