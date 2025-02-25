Cole on WWE being less restrictive under Triple H, update on tickets for the Elimination Chamber

– According to a recent report from WrestleTix, WWE have currently sold 29,836 tickets for the Elimination Chamber. The set-up for the show includes 32,119 seats which means thats only 2,283 tickets remain for the upcoming PLE. The report also stated that since The Rock was announced for the show 2,292 tickets have been sold.

– Michael Cole on WWE being less restrictive under Triple H compared to Vince McMahon:

“It’s so different. For the most part our talent our given bullet points for their promos, they’re not really scripted anymore. So they’re able to be themselves, because who knows the character more than you guys, right?

“Putting together matches has now become Paul, producers and the talent. Before it was Vince, and it’s really helped the product, and people are having fun. People are having a blast.

“The company was so restrictive for so many years. We had a big controversy over Twitch streams a few years ago. Now, everything’s opened up. Go be a brand. We want you, as a performer, to develop your brand, we have people in place in our offices helping our talent grow their brand.”

(source: Impaulsive)

