Champion vs. Champion match announced for WWE Roadblock

Feb 25, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Giulia vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the unification of the North American and NXT Championships has been confirmed for WWE Roadblock.

Ava announces for Roadblock:
• Oba Femi vs Moose for the NXT Title.
• The Hardy Boyz vs Fraxiom for the TNA World Tag Team Titles.
• NXT Women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer vs NXT Women’s Champion Guilia – Title vs Title.

