Champion vs. Champion match announced for WWE Roadblock

Giulia vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the unification of the North American and NXT Championships has been confirmed for WWE Roadblock.

Ava announces for Roadblock:

• Oba Femi vs Moose for the NXT Title.

• The Hardy Boyz vs Fraxiom for the TNA World Tag Team Titles.

• NXT Women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer vs NXT Women’s Champion Guilia – Title vs Title.

